Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC): A Technical Analysis

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.40. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) is $15.67, which is $2.22 above the current market price. The public float for ROIC is 121.14M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.41% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ROIC on April 12, 2023 was 1.03M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ROIC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC) has jumped by 0.37 compared to previous close of 13.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.90% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ROIC’s Market Performance

ROIC’s stock has fallen by -1.90% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 2.75% and a quarterly drop of -9.79%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.83% for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.78% for ROIC’s stock, with a -11.66% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ROIC

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to ROIC, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

ROIC Trading at -5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ROIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.60% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ROIC fell by -1.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $13.23. In addition, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. saw -10.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ROIC starting from POMERANTZ LAURA H, who sale 10,800 shares at the price of $13.78 back on Mar 07. After this action, POMERANTZ LAURA H now owns 55,557 shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., valued at $148,789 using the latest closing price.

POMERANTZ LAURA H, the Director of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp., sale 6,425 shares at $15.55 during a trade that took place back on Dec 12, which means that POMERANTZ LAURA H is holding 59,704 shares at $99,940 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ROIC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+34.20 for the present operating margin

+41.46 for the gross margin

The net margin for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. stands at +16.45. The total capital return value is set at 3.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 1.93. Equity return is now at value 4.00, with 1.70 for asset returns.

Based on Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 52.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 101.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 45.91.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.31, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (ROIC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.