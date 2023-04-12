ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) Stock: A Value Analysis

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for RSLS is -0.06. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is $38.75, which is $35.65 above the current market price. The public float for RSLS is 0.45M and currently, short sellers hold a 6.19% of that float. On April 12, 2023, RSLS’s average trading volume was 645.87K shares.

RSLS) stock’s latest price update

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RSLS)’s stock price has increased by 16.98 compared to its previous closing price of 2.65. Despite this, the company has experienced a 18.77% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

RSLS’s Market Performance

ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has experienced a 18.77% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -7.46% drop in the past month, and a -58.99% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.07% for RSLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 7.82% for RSLS stock, with a simple moving average of -76.93% for the last 200 days.

RSLS Trading at -29.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RSLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.31%, as shares sank -0.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -60.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RSLS rose by +18.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -89.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.87. In addition, ReShape Lifesciences Inc. saw -54.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RSLS starting from STANKOVICH THOMAS, who sale 103 shares at the price of $4.25 back on Feb 28. After this action, STANKOVICH THOMAS now owns 6,091 shares of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., valued at $438 using the latest closing price.

STANKOVICH THOMAS, the Chief Financial Officer of ReShape Lifesciences Inc., sale 157 shares at $13.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that STANKOVICH THOMAS is holding 6,194 shares at $2,087 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RSLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-187.12 for the present operating margin

+61.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for ReShape Lifesciences Inc. stands at -455.39. The total capital return value is set at -97.04, while invested capital returns managed to touch -240.03. Equity return is now at value -188.60, with -151.40 for asset returns.

Based on ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.61 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.60.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -1.88, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -0.12. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.56 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.13.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.