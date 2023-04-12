Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.37 in comparison to its previous close of 18.27, however, the company has experienced a 6.63% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Relay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RLAY) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for RLAY is $33.45, which is $14.58 above than the current price. The public float for RLAY is 118.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.18% of that float. The average trading volume of RLAY on April 12, 2023 was 1.17M shares.

RLAY’s Market Performance

RLAY stock saw an increase of 6.63% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 17.55% and a quarterly increase of 15.59%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.70% for Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.19% for RLAY’s stock, with a -8.01% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RLAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RLAY stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for RLAY by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for RLAY in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $33 based on the research report published on February 03rd of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RLAY reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for RLAY stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on September 30th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to RLAY, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 02nd of the previous year.

RLAY Trading at 1.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RLAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -45.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares surge +12.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RLAY rose by +6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.31. In addition, Relay Therapeutics Inc. saw 20.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RLAY starting from Bergstrom Donald A, who sale 763 shares at the price of $15.36 back on Mar 27. After this action, Bergstrom Donald A now owns 244,084 shares of Relay Therapeutics Inc., valued at $11,720 using the latest closing price.

Catinazzo Thomas, the Chief Financial Officer of Relay Therapeutics Inc., sale 347 shares at $15.36 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Catinazzo Thomas is holding 150,135 shares at $5,330 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RLAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-22516.44 for the present operating margin

-199.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for Relay Therapeutics Inc. stands at -21036.13. The total capital return value is set at -32.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -30.22. Equity return is now at value -32.50, with -28.30 for asset returns.

Based on Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY), the company’s capital structure generated 6.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 5.73. Total debt to assets is 5.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 5.63. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 5.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 924.35, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 0.27 and the total asset turnover is 0.00. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 16.00.

Conclusion

In summary, Relay Therapeutics Inc. (RLAY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.