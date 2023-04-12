Real-Time Update: Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) Stock Navigates the Market with Up-to-Date Data

The stock of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has seen a 19.46% increase in the past week, with a 20.50% gain in the past month, and a 1.81% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.61% for MREO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 16.29% for MREO stock, with a simple moving average of -5.30% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MREO is $4.25, which is $3.31 above the current price. The public float for MREO is 124.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MREO on April 12, 2023 was 866.52K shares.

MREO) stock’s latest price update

Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ: MREO)’s stock price has increased by 4.20 compared to its previous closing price of 0.90. However, the company has seen a gain of 19.46% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MREO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MREO stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for MREO by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for MREO in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $4 based on the research report published on August 12th of the previous year 2022.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MREO reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for MREO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2021.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to MREO, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on April 05th of the previous year.

MREO Trading at 5.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MREO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.71%, as shares surge +8.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MREO rose by +19.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8120. In addition, Mereo BioPharma Group plc saw 25.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MREO

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mereo BioPharma Group plc (MREO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.