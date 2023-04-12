Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK)’s stock price has decreased by -4.20 compared to its previous closing price of 5.00. However, the company has seen a -6.63% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.58. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) is $6.33, which is $3.46 above the current market price. The public float for PACK is 73.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PACK on April 12, 2023 was 375.43K shares.

PACK’s Market Performance

PACK stock saw a decrease of -6.63% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -2.64% and a quarterly a decrease of -23.11%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.67%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.79% for Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.82% for PACK stock, with a simple moving average of -14.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PACK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PACK stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PACK by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for PACK in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $32 based on the research report published on August 24th of the previous year 2021.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PACK reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for PACK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 10th, 2021.

Berenberg gave a rating of “Buy” to PACK, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on April 26th of the previous year.

PACK Trading at -22.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PACK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.92% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.67%, as shares surge +2.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -37.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PACK fell by -6.63%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -33.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.15. In addition, Ranpak Holdings Corp. saw -16.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PACK starting from Tranen Alicia M., who purchase 15,100 shares at the price of $5.46 back on Nov 17. After this action, Tranen Alicia M. now owns 158,788 shares of Ranpak Holdings Corp., valued at $82,446 using the latest closing price.

Tranen Alicia M., the Director of Ranpak Holdings Corp., purchase 10,000 shares at $5.63 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that Tranen Alicia M. is holding 40,000 shares at $56,350 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PACK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.02 for the present operating margin

+20.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ranpak Holdings Corp. stands at -12.68. The total capital return value is set at -4.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.04. Equity return is now at value -6.70, with -3.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK), the company’s capital structure generated 65.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 39.43. Total debt to assets is 35.20, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 64.57. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.11.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.57.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.