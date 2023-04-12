Radian Group Inc. (RDN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) is above average at 5.29x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.15.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Radian Group Inc. (RDN) is $25.29, which is $1.25 above the current market price. The public float for RDN is 155.65M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of RDN on April 12, 2023 was 2.29M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RDN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Radian Group Inc. (NYSE: RDN) has jumped by 5.14 compared to previous close of 21.98. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

RDN’s Market Performance

Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has experienced a 4.38% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 9.11% rise in the past month, and a 22.79% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.07%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.96% for RDN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.08% for RDN’s stock, with a 11.71% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of RDN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RDN stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for RDN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for RDN in the upcoming period, according to Compass Point is $29 based on the research report published on April 11th of the current year 2023.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RDN reach a price target of $21, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for RDN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to RDN, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on December 15th of the previous year.

RDN Trading at 6.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RDN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.07%, as shares surge +11.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.30% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, RDN rose by +4.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.50. In addition, Radian Group Inc. saw 21.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at RDN starting from Brummer Derek, who sale 12,000 shares at the price of $23.17 back on Mar 06. After this action, Brummer Derek now owns 171,990 shares of Radian Group Inc., valued at $277,998 using the latest closing price.

Brummer Derek, the President, Mortgage of Radian Group Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $21.75 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03, which means that Brummer Derek is holding 183,990 shares at $543,705 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for RDN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+88.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Radian Group Inc. stands at +62.39. The total capital return value is set at 13.80, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.23. Equity return is now at value 18.90, with 10.30 for asset returns.

Based on Radian Group Inc. (RDN), the company’s capital structure generated 41.30 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.23. Total debt to assets is 23.00, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 38.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 27.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.21, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Radian Group Inc. (RDN) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.