Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) is above average at 25.13x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.38.

The public float for QGEN is 226.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.60% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of QGEN on April 12, 2023 was 719.10K shares.

QGEN) stock’s latest price update

Qiagen N.V. (NYSE: QGEN)’s stock price has soared by 1.01 in relation to previous closing price of 45.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/10/22 that Bio-Rad Laboratories in Talks to Combine With Qiagen

QGEN’s Market Performance

Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has experienced a 1.56% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 0.61% rise in the past month, and a -8.13% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.14% for QGEN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.53% for QGEN’s stock, with a -1.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of QGEN

Cowen gave a rating of “Market Perform” to QGEN, setting the target price at $55 in the report published on October 15th of the previous year.

QGEN Trading at -1.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought QGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.81%, as shares sank -0.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, QGEN rose by +1.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.97. In addition, Qiagen N.V. saw -7.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for QGEN

Equity return is now at value 12.70, with 6.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Qiagen N.V. (QGEN) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.