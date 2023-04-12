Progyny Inc. (PGNY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 5.19 compared to its previous closing price of 31.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 3.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 11/06/22 that Why Progyny Stock Is Still a Winner

Is It Worth Investing in Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Progyny Inc. (NASDAQ: PGNY) is above average at 107.40x. The 36-month beta value for PGNY is also noteworthy at 1.52. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for PGNY is $47.00, which is $11.55 above than the current price. The public float for PGNY is 81.62M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.09% of that float. The average trading volume of PGNY on April 12, 2023 was 962.23K shares.

PGNY’s Market Performance

The stock of Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has seen a 3.09% increase in the past week, with a 6.91% rise in the past month, and a 9.64% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.11% for PGNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.52% for PGNY’s stock, with a -7.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PGNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PGNY stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for PGNY by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for PGNY in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $34 based on the research report published on January 05th of the current year 2023.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PGNY reach a price target of $55. The rating they have provided for PGNY stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 16th, 2022.

Truist gave a rating of “Buy” to PGNY, setting the target price at $56 in the report published on September 07th of the previous year.

PGNY Trading at -1.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PGNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +4.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.52% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PGNY rose by +3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.55. In addition, Progyny Inc. saw 4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PGNY starting from Payson Norman, who sale 200 shares at the price of $56.29 back on Nov 23. After this action, Payson Norman now owns 580,656 shares of Progyny Inc., valued at $11,258 using the latest closing price.

Anevski Peter, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Progyny Inc., sale 1,041 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on Mar 08, which means that Anevski Peter is holding 223,901 shares at $36,435 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PGNY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.97 for the present operating margin

+21.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for Progyny Inc. stands at +3.86. The total capital return value is set at 7.24, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.45. Equity return is now at value 9.20, with 6.30 for asset returns.

Based on Progyny Inc. (PGNY), the company’s capital structure generated 2.05 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.01. Total debt to assets is 1.41, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.72. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.69.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.20 and the total asset turnover is 1.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.72.

Conclusion

In summary, Progyny Inc. (PGNY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.