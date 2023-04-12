PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) shares Soar Above 1-Year High

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG)’s stock price has soared by 0.69 in relation to previous closing price of 138.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -0.53% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/20/23 that PPG Profit Hit by Covid-19 Disruptions in China

Is It Worth Investing in PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) Right Now?

PPG Industries Inc. (NYSE: PPG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for PPG is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for PPG is $145.43, which is $5.44 above the current market price. The public float for PPG is 234.40M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.93% of that float. The average trading volume for PPG on April 12, 2023 was 1.49M shares.

PPG’s Market Performance

The stock of PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) has seen a -0.53% decrease in the past week, with a 10.56% rise in the past month, and a 8.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.17% for PPG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.55% for PPG’s stock, with a 11.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PPG

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PPG reach a price target of $130. The rating they have provided for PPG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 23rd, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to PPG, setting the target price at $129 in the report published on January 10th of the current year.

PPG Trading at 7.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PPG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +11.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.38% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PPG fell by -0.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $130.25. In addition, PPG Industries Inc. saw 10.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PPG starting from MCGARRY MICHAEL H, who sale 61,867 shares at the price of $129.96 back on Jan 31. After this action, MCGARRY MICHAEL H now owns 183,645 shares of PPG Industries Inc., valued at $8,040,427 using the latest closing price.

Foulkes Anne M., the Sr. VP and General Counsel of PPG Industries Inc., sale 21,757 shares at $128.33 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Foulkes Anne M. is holding 10,577 shares at $2,791,985 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PPG

Equity return is now at value 16.40, with 4.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.