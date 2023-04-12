Portland General Electric Company (POR) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Portland General Electric Company (POR) has seen a 4.87% increase in the past week, with a 11.90% gain in the past month, and a 3.21% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.55%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.37% for POR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.10% for POR’s stock, with a 5.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) Right Now?

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.59. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Portland General Electric Company (POR) is $53.20, which is $1.95 above the current market price. The public float for POR is 88.83M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of POR on April 12, 2023 was 809.48K shares.

POR) stock’s latest price update

Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) has seen a rise in its stock price by 0.77 in relation to its previous close of 50.66. However, the company has experienced a 4.87% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of POR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for POR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for POR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for POR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $52 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see POR reach a price target of $46, previously predicting the price at $43. The rating they have provided for POR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 27th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to POR, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

POR Trading at 6.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought POR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.55%, as shares surge +10.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.11% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, POR rose by +4.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +9.34% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $48.36. In addition, Portland General Electric Company saw 4.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at POR starting from Sims Brett Michael, who sale 2,050 shares at the price of $47.00 back on Mar 09. After this action, Sims Brett Michael now owns 10,978 shares of Portland General Electric Company, valued at $96,350 using the latest closing price.

Kochavatr John Teeruk, the Vice President, CIO of Portland General Electric Company, sale 2,000 shares at $53.72 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Kochavatr John Teeruk is holding 14,112 shares at $107,430 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for POR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-15.67 for the present operating margin

+4.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Portland General Electric Company stands at +9.27. The total capital return value is set at -6.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.65. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.30 for asset returns.

Based on Portland General Electric Company (POR), the company’s capital structure generated 143.29 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 58.90. Total debt to assets is 37.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.07. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.32, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.92 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Portland General Electric Company (POR) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.