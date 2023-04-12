Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, PRDS stock has gone up by 16.54%, with a monthly gain of 32.64% and a quarterly plunge of -19.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.36% for Pardes Biosciences Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 20.45% for PRDS’s stock, with a -17.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) is $1.75, which is $0.12 above the current market price. The public float for PRDS is 52.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.44% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PRDS on April 12, 2023 was 275.16K shares.

PRDS) stock’s latest price update

Pardes Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: PRDS)’s stock price has increased by 5.26 compared to its previous closing price of 1.55. However, the company has seen a 16.54% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Covid-19 Pill Developer to Spend SPAC IPO Funds on Clinical Trial, Hiring

Analysts’ Opinion of PRDS

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PRDS reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for PRDS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 18th, 2022.

PRDS Trading at 7.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PRDS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.56%, as shares surge +25.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PRDS rose by +16.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -52.89% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3710. In addition, Pardes Biosciences Inc. saw -3.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PRDS starting from Foresite Capital Opportunity M, who purchase 773,952 shares at the price of $1.50 back on Apr 05. After this action, Foresite Capital Opportunity M now owns 8,773,134 shares of Pardes Biosciences Inc., valued at $1,160,928 using the latest closing price.

Foresite Capital Management V, the 10% Owner of Pardes Biosciences Inc., purchase 773,952 shares at $1.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 05, which means that Foresite Capital Management V, is holding 13,583,762 shares at $1,160,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PRDS

Equity return is now at value -45.40, with -42.80 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.81.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Pardes Biosciences Inc. (PRDS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.