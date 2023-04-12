Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

In the past week, OMC stock has gone down by -1.71%, with a monthly gain of 6.99% and a quarterly surge of 9.18%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.39%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.91% for Omnicom Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.00% for OMC’s stock, with a 21.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) is above average at 14.68x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.85.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) is $98.40, which is $2.53 above the current market price. The public float for OMC is 201.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.58% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of OMC on April 12, 2023 was 1.95M shares.

OMC) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE: OMC) has increased by 0.39 when compared to last closing price of 93.21.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -1.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 02/07/23 that Omnicom CEO Wants to Embrace Generative AI as Quickly as Possible

Analysts’ Opinion of OMC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OMC stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for OMC by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for OMC in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $96 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OMC reach a price target of $95, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for OMC stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to OMC, setting the target price at $73 in the report published on July 08th of the previous year.

OMC Trading at 3.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OMC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.06% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.39%, as shares surge +9.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.72% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OMC fell by -1.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $90.36. In addition, Omnicom Group Inc. saw 14.71% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OMC starting from Nelson Jonathan B., who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $93.41 back on Feb 16. After this action, Nelson Jonathan B. now owns 128,038 shares of Omnicom Group Inc., valued at $2,335,250 using the latest closing price.

Castellaneta Andrew, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Omnicom Group Inc., sale 6,000 shares at $92.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 10, which means that Castellaneta Andrew is holding 31,121 shares at $556,800 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OMC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.37 for the present operating margin

+18.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omnicom Group Inc. stands at +9.21. The total capital return value is set at 20.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.41. Equity return is now at value 44.50, with 5.20 for asset returns.

Based on Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC), the company’s capital structure generated 206.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.33. Total debt to assets is 24.82, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 199.17. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 65.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.97.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.