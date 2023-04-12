Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

In the past week, OHI stock has gone up by 5.38%, with a monthly gain of 2.88% and a quarterly plunge of -0.14%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.57%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.51% for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.23% for OHI’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.34% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) Right Now?

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 16.21x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) by analysts is $29.25, which is $1.19 above the current market price. The public float for OHI is 233.26M, and at present, short sellers hold a 10.37% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of OHI was 2.20M shares.

Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (NYSE: OHI)’s stock price has soared by 2.62 in relation to previous closing price of 27.51. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 5.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OHI stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for OHI by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for OHI in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $25 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OHI reach a price target of $33, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for OHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 14th, 2022.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Neutral” to OHI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

OHI Trading at 2.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.51%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.57%, as shares surge +2.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.86% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OHI rose by +5.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.12. In addition, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. saw 1.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for OHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+44.93 for the present operating margin

+60.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. stands at +48.38. The total capital return value is set at 4.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.88. Equity return is now at value 11.40, with 4.40 for asset returns.

Based on Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI), the company’s capital structure generated 147.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.53. Total debt to assets is 56.44, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 130.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.70.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.09.

Conclusion

To sum up, Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.