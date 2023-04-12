Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for NOG is at 2.02. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for NOG is $46.58, which is $10.35 above the current market price. The public float for NOG is 66.45M, and currently, shorts hold a 19.82% of that float. The average trading volume for NOG on April 12, 2023 was 1.80M shares.

NOG) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NYSE: NOG) has increased by 1.86 when compared to last closing price of 33.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

NOG’s Market Performance

NOG’s stock has risen by 2.57% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 11.49% and a quarterly rise of 10.47%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.18% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.30% for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.06% for NOG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.87% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of NOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NOG stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for NOG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for NOG in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $38 based on the research report published on January 06th of the current year 2023.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NOG reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for NOG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 19th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to NOG, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on September 19th of the previous year.

NOG Trading at 8.43% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.18%, as shares surge +16.62% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NOG rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.76. In addition, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. saw 10.19% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NOG starting from Rowling Robert B., who sale 196,830 shares at the price of $38.18 back on Nov 15. After this action, Rowling Robert B. now owns 7,796,757 shares of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., valued at $7,514,969 using the latest closing price.

Akradi Bahram, the Director of Northern Oil and Gas Inc., sale 55,000 shares at $38.31 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that Akradi Bahram is holding 1,696,353 shares at $2,106,819 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for NOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+64.47 for the present operating margin

+66.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Northern Oil and Gas Inc. stands at +38.94. The total capital return value is set at 77.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.02. Equity return is now at value 185.20, with 30.40 for asset returns.

Based on Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG), the company’s capital structure generated 204.68 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.18. Total debt to assets is 53.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 204.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.18.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.20, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.54 and the total asset turnover is 0.90. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.93.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Northern Oil and Gas Inc. (NOG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.