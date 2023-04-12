NatWest Group plc (NWG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.29 compared to its previous closing price of 6.79. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.80% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 12/21/21 that NatWest Pleads Guilty to Manipulating Treasury Markets

Is It Worth Investing in NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG) is 7.50x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for NWG is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for NatWest Group plc (NWG) is $8.91, which is $2.6 above the current market price. The public float for NWG is 2.36B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.16% of that float. On April 12, 2023, NWG’s average trading volume was 1.73M shares.

NWG’s Market Performance

NWG stock saw a decrease of 1.80% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -0.44% and a quarterly a decrease of -0.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.17%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.06% for NatWest Group plc (NWG). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.21% for NWG’s stock, with a 8.48% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

NWG Trading at -3.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NWG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.17%, as shares surge +2.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, NWG rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +14.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.57. In addition, NatWest Group plc saw 4.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for NWG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+33.01 for the present operating margin

The net margin for NatWest Group plc stands at +21.42. The total capital return value is set at 3.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.58. Equity return is now at value 8.90, with 0.40 for asset returns.

Based on NatWest Group plc (NWG), the company’s capital structure generated 357.55 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 78.14. Total debt to assets is 16.19, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 176.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.16, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at -60.10. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of NatWest Group plc (NWG) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.