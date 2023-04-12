M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MTB is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for MTB is $156.05, which is $44.47 above the current price. The public float for MTB is 167.59M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.03% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MTB on April 12, 2023 was 1.94M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

MTB) stock’s latest price update

M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE: MTB)’s stock price has increased by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 117.45. however, the company has experienced a -0.46% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/25/22 that M&T Bank Stock Looks Like a Buy

MTB’s Market Performance

M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) has seen a -0.46% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.27% decline in the past month and a -20.44% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.45% for MTB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.95% for MTB stock, with a simple moving average of -26.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MTB

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MTB reach a price target of $155, previously predicting the price at $178. The rating they have provided for MTB stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 27th, 2023.

MTB Trading at -15.95% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MTB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, as shares sank -7.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MTB fell by -0.46%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -25.96% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $120.10. In addition, M&T Bank Corporation saw -18.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MTB starting from Ledgett Richard H. Jr., who purchase 390 shares at the price of $156.40 back on Feb 21. After this action, Ledgett Richard H. Jr. now owns 390 shares of M&T Bank Corporation, valued at $61,000 using the latest closing price.

Warman D Scott N, the Sr. Executive Vice President of M&T Bank Corporation, sale 2,000 shares at $188.55 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Warman D Scott N is holding 8,349 shares at $377,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MTB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.96 for the present operating margin

The net margin for M&T Bank Corporation stands at +23.58. The total capital return value is set at 8.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.97. Equity return is now at value 8.80, with 1.00 for asset returns.

Based on M&T Bank Corporation (MTB), the company’s capital structure generated 32.50 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 24.53. Total debt to assets is 4.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 16.22. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.35.

Conclusion

In conclusion, M&T Bank Corporation (MTB) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.