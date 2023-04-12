Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM)’s stock price has decreased by -7.41 compared to its previous closing price of 2.16. However, the company has seen a -31.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Micromobility.com Inc. (NASDAQ: MCOM) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for MCOM is at 0.74.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The public float for MCOM is 4.96M, and currently, shorts hold a 5.89% of that float. The average trading volume for MCOM on April 12, 2023 was 1.48M shares.

MCOM’s Market Performance

The stock of Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) has seen a -31.03% decrease in the past week, with a -68.73% drop in the past month, and a -69.72% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 16.42%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.01% for MCOM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -59.94% for MCOM’s stock, with a -89.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

MCOM Trading at -72.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.62% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 16.42%, as shares sank -69.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -86.01% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCOM fell by -31.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -95.01% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.77. In addition, Micromobility.com Inc. saw -69.35% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MCOM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-399.27 for the present operating margin

-172.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for Micromobility.com Inc. stands at -528.21. Equity return is now at value 238.40, with -229.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.16.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Micromobility.com Inc. (MCOM) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.