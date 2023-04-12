Magna International Inc. (MGA) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for MGA is 1.60. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MGA is 285.60M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of MGA on April 12, 2023 was 1.22M shares.

MGA) stock’s latest price update

Magna International Inc. (NYSE: MGA)’s stock price has soared by 1.54 in relation to previous closing price of 52.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

MGA’s Market Performance

Magna International Inc. (MGA) has experienced a 0.06% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 1.96% rise in the past month, and a -11.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.67%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.25% for MGA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.97% for MGA’s stock, with a -6.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGA stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for MGA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for MGA in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $60 based on the research report published on February 15th of the current year 2023.

BMO Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGA reach a price target of $74, previously predicting the price at $65. The rating they have provided for MGA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

TD Securities gave a rating of “Hold” to MGA, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on January 25th of the current year.

MGA Trading at -4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.25%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.67%, as shares surge +3.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGA rose by +0.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.90% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $51.59. In addition, Magna International Inc. saw -4.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+4.09 for the present operating margin

+8.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Magna International Inc. stands at +1.56. The total capital return value is set at 8.98, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.70. Equity return is now at value 5.40, with 2.10 for asset returns.

Based on Magna International Inc. (MGA), the company’s capital structure generated 46.39 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 31.69. Total debt to assets is 18.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 37.81. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.83.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.52, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.74 and the total asset turnover is 1.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.14.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Magna International Inc. (MGA) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.