Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for LMT is 0.66.

The public float for LMT is 253.80M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of LMT on April 12, 2023 was 1.46M shares.

LMT) stock’s latest price update

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT)’s stock price has dropped by -1.79 in relation to previous closing price of 496.75. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 0.25% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/28/23 that Lockheed Martin Bets on Moon Missions

LMT’s Market Performance

Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has experienced a 0.25% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 2.60% rise in the past month, and a 6.29% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.64% for LMT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.19% for LMT’s stock, with a 8.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LMT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LMT stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for LMT by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for LMT in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $510 based on the research report published on February 07th of the current year 2023.

DZ Bank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LMT reach a price target of $523. The rating they have provided for LMT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 30th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to LMT, setting the target price at $332 in the report published on January 13th of the current year.

LMT Trading at 2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LMT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.23% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.64%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.52%, as shares surge +2.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.14% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LMT rose by +0.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $477.90. In addition, Lockheed Martin Corporation saw 0.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LMT starting from Cahill Timothy S, who sale 2,534 shares at the price of $479.44 back on Mar 06. After this action, Cahill Timothy S now owns 10,460 shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation, valued at $1,214,908 using the latest closing price.

Lavan Maryanne, the SVP & General Counsel of Lockheed Martin Corporation, sale 4,554 shares at $476.69 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Lavan Maryanne is holding 0 shares at $2,170,840 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LMT

Equity return is now at value 53.70, with 11.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.