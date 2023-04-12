Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for KSCP is 14.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.26% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KSCP on April 12, 2023 was 580.39K shares.

Knightscope Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP)’s stock price has increased by 12.85 compared to its previous closing price of 0.62. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.55% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/04/22 that Knightscope’s Robots—and Shares—Have Their Ups and Downs

KSCP’s Market Performance

Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has experienced a -7.55% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -32.23% drop in the past month, and a -61.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 14.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 13.74% for KSCP. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -8.43% for KSCP stock, with a simple moving average of -68.30% for the last 200 days.

KSCP Trading at -36.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KSCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 14.83%, as shares sank -24.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -57.70% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KSCP fell by -7.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -78.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7512. In addition, Knightscope Inc. saw -63.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for KSCP

Equity return is now at value 63.90, with -136.30 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Knightscope Inc. (KSCP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.