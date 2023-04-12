Kellogg Company (K) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) is 24.37x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for K is 0.42. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Kellogg Company (K) is $72.12, which is $4.03 above the current market price. The public float for K is 317.19M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.07% of that float. On April 12, 2023, K’s average trading volume was 2.17M shares.

K) stock’s latest price update

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K)’s stock price has soared by 0.89 in relation to previous closing price of 67.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 1.89% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 03/15/23 that What’s Kellanova? How Kellogg’s Snack Company Got Its New Name

K’s Market Performance

K’s stock has risen by 1.89% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 7.03% and a quarterly drop of -4.20%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.22% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.37% for Kellogg Company. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.68% for K’s stock, with a -3.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of K

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for K stocks, with Exane BNP Paribas repeating the rating for K by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for K in the upcoming period, according to Exane BNP Paribas is $66 based on the research report published on November 15th of the previous year 2022.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see K reach a price target of $74. The rating they have provided for K stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 05th, 2022.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to K, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

K Trading at 2.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought K to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.22%, as shares surge +6.41% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, K rose by +1.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.36% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $66.16. In addition, Kellogg Company saw -4.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at K starting from KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $67.64 back on Apr 10. After this action, KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST now owns 55,231,838 shares of Kellogg Company, valued at $6,764,060 using the latest closing price.

KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST, the 10% Owner of Kellogg Company, sale 100,000 shares at $65.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 20, which means that KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST is holding 55,331,838 shares at $6,522,110 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for K

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.70 for the present operating margin

+29.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kellogg Company stands at +6.27. The total capital return value is set at 13.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.49. Equity return is now at value 23.80, with 5.10 for asset returns.

Based on Kellogg Company (K), the company’s capital structure generated 181.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.53. Total debt to assets is 38.77, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 147.25. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.96, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.50 and the total asset turnover is 0.84. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.66.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Kellogg Company (K) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bearish of “sell” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.