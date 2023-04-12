KBR Inc. (KBR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 46.96x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.14.

The average price predicted for KBR Inc. (KBR) by analysts is $67.09, which is $11.44 above the current market price. The public float for KBR is 135.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.90% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of KBR was 1.03M shares.

KBR stock's latest price update

KBR Inc. (NYSE: KBR)’s stock price has plunge by 0.88relation to previous closing price of 55.77. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 1.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

KBR’s Market Performance

KBR Inc. (KBR) has seen a 1.01% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.07% gain in the past month and a 13.20% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.12% for KBR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.55% for KBR’s stock, with a 11.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KBR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KBR stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for KBR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KBR in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $65 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KBR reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for KBR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 18th, 2022.

KBR Trading at 5.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KBR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -3.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.93%, as shares surge +6.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KBR rose by +1.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +26.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $53.48. In addition, KBR Inc. saw 6.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KBR starting from LYLES LESTER L, who sale 17,000 shares at the price of $54.81 back on Mar 09. After this action, LYLES LESTER L now owns 60,462 shares of KBR Inc., valued at $931,777 using the latest closing price.

Myles Jennifer, the EVP, Chief People Officer of KBR Inc., sale 4,714 shares at $54.49 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Myles Jennifer is holding 69,902 shares at $256,876 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KBR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.22 for the present operating margin

+12.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for KBR Inc. stands at +2.88. The total capital return value is set at 11.01, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.46. Equity return is now at value 12.00, with 3.40 for asset returns.

Based on KBR Inc. (KBR), the company’s capital structure generated 122.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 55.01. Total debt to assets is 35.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 96.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 43.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.40, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 1.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.96.

Conclusion

To sum up, KBR Inc. (KBR) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.