Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) has decreased by -0.23 when compared to last closing price of 164.27.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 04/05/23 that Johnson & Johnson Offers to Settle Talc Claims for $8.9 Billion

Is It Worth Investing in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) is 24.38x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for JNJ is 0.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is $179.01, which is $15.31 above the current market price. The public float for JNJ is 2.60B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.49% of that float. On April 12, 2023, JNJ’s average trading volume was 8.46M shares.

JNJ’s Market Performance

JNJ’s stock has seen a 3.41% increase for the week, with a 7.08% rise in the past month and a -6.43% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.36% for Johnson & Johnson. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.10% for JNJ’s stock, with a -2.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of JNJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JNJ by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for JNJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $164 based on the research report published on March 29th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNJ reach a price target of $161. The rating they have provided for JNJ stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to JNJ, setting the target price at $170 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

JNJ Trading at 4.10% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.25%, as shares surge +6.52% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ rose by +3.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $156.44. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw -7.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at JNJ starting from Swanson James D., who sale 1,062 shares at the price of $154.66 back on Mar 06. After this action, Swanson James D. now owns 9,215 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $164,199 using the latest closing price.

Wolk Joseph J, the Exec VP, CFO of Johnson & Johnson, sale 14,781 shares at $179.60 during a trade that took place back on Dec 13, which means that Wolk Joseph J is holding 35,812 shares at $2,654,661 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for JNJ

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+26.08 for the present operating margin

+67.67 for the gross margin

The net margin for Johnson & Johnson stands at +18.88. The total capital return value is set at 21.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.09. Equity return is now at value 23.70, with 10.00 for asset returns.

Based on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the company’s capital structure generated 53.33 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 34.78. Total debt to assets is 21.86, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 36.70. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.94.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.69, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.04 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.