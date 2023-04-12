Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) by analysts is $17.25, which is $6.2 above the current market price. The public float for IE is 65.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.68% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of IE was 416.79K shares.

IE) stock’s latest price update

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (AMEX: IE) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.11 compared to its previous closing price of 10.82. However, the company has seen a fall of -3.17% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

IE’s Market Performance

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has experienced a -3.17% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -13.01% drop in the past month, and a -19.65% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.00% for IE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.86% for IE’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IE stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for IE by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for IE in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $14 based on the research report published on December 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IE reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for IE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 28th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to IE, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

IE Trading at -15.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.00%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.25%, as shares sank -13.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.22% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IE fell by -2.28%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.41. In addition, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. saw -9.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IE starting from Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $10.81 back on Mar 24. After this action, Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart now owns 334,761 shares of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., valued at $54,058 using the latest closing price.

Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart, the Chief Operating Officer of Ivanhoe Electric Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $11.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 22, which means that Gibson Mark Andrew Stuart is holding 339,761 shares at $57,538 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1565.94 for the present operating margin

-1249.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ivanhoe Electric Inc. stands at -1775.04. The total capital return value is set at -78.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -89.84. Equity return is now at value -80.90, with -57.70 for asset returns.

Based on Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE), the company’s capital structure generated 13.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.58. Total debt to assets is 10.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 12.75. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 11.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 104.95, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.66.

Conclusion

To sum up, Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.