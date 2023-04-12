HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is 9.44x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HSBC is 0.59. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) is $44.74, which is $9.75 above the current market price. HSBC currently shorts hold a – ratio of the float.On April 12, 2023, HSBC’s average trading volume was 2.50M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

HSBC) stock’s latest price update

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC)’s stock price has decreased by -0.40 compared to its previous closing price of 35.13. but the company has seen a 0.78% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barrons Online reported on 03/13/23 that Stock Market News

HSBC’s Market Performance

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has seen a 0.78% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -0.91% decline in the past month and a 2.43% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.58% for HSBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.42% for HSBC stock, with a simple moving average of 9.80% for the last 200 days.

HSBC Trading at -2.72% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HSBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +1.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HSBC rose by +0.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.18. In addition, HSBC Holdings plc saw 12.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for HSBC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.11 for the present operating margin

The net margin for HSBC Holdings plc stands at +15.84. The total capital return value is set at 3.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.25.

Based on HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC), the company’s capital structure generated 215.34 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 68.29. Total debt to assets is 12.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.14. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.56.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.