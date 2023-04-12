Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON) has seen a 12.24% increase in the past week, with a 12.16% gain in the past month, and a 14.02% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.22% for HZON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 12.38% for HZON stock, with a simple moving average of 13.06% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (AMEX: HZON) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (AMEX: HZON) is above average at 38.95x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HZON is 1.70M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.35% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HZON on April 12, 2023 was 19.89K shares.

HZON) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (AMEX: HZON) has increased by 12.24 when compared to last closing price of 10.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 12.24% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/22 that Flexjet to Go Public Through $2.6 Billion SPAC Deal

HZON Trading at 11.92% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HZON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 7.63% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.26%, as shares surge +12.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HZON rose by +12.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +13.99% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.10. In addition, Horizon Acquisition Corporation II saw 14.05% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HZON starting from Horizon II Sponsor, LLC, who sale 400,000 shares at the price of $9.70 back on Nov 23. After this action, Horizon II Sponsor, LLC now owns 15,100,000 shares of Horizon Acquisition Corporation II, valued at $3,880,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HZON

The total capital return value is set at -0.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.20. Equity return is now at value 3.40, with 3.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.24.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Horizon Acquisition Corporation II (HZON) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.