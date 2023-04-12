Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) by analysts is $11.21, which is $3.24 above the current market price. The public float for HLMN is 192.91M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.09% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of HLMN was 1.44M shares.

Hillman Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ: HLMN)’s stock price has plunge by 1.27relation to previous closing price of 7.87. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.16% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HLMN’s Market Performance

Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has seen a -3.16% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -3.16% decline in the past month and a -0.13% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.65% for HLMN.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.47% for HLMN’s stock, with a -4.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HLMN stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for HLMN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for HLMN in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $10 based on the research report published on November 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HLMN reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for HLMN stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 22nd, 2022.

Colliers Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to HLMN, setting the target price at $15.50 in the report published on November 04th of the previous year.

HLMN Trading at -8.25% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.65%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.77%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.81% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HLMN fell by -3.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.93. In addition, Hillman Solutions Corp. saw 10.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HLMN starting from CCMP Capital, LP, who sale 28,750,000 shares at the price of $8.00 back on Mar 03. After this action, CCMP Capital, LP now owns 975,677 shares of Hillman Solutions Corp., valued at $230,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Cahill Douglas, the COB, President and CEO of Hillman Solutions Corp., purchase 129,000 shares at $7.71 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Cahill Douglas is holding 402,628 shares at $993,945 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.61 for the present operating margin

+34.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for Hillman Solutions Corp. stands at -1.11. The total capital return value is set at 1.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch -0.78. Equity return is now at value -1.40, with -0.60 for asset returns.

Based on Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 83.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.58. Total debt to assets is 39.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 81.78. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 44.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.66, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.93.

Conclusion

To sum up, Hillman Solutions Corp. (HLMN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.