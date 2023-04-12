Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) is above average at 15.78x, while the 36-month beta value is 1.12.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) is $27.50, which is $3.99 above the current market price. The public float for HIW is 103.68M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of HIW on April 12, 2023 was 1.08M shares.

HIW) stock’s latest price update

Highwoods Properties Inc. (NYSE: HIW) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 1.29 compared to its previous closing price of 23.21. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HIW’s Market Performance

HIW’s stock has risen by 1.95% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.47% and a quarterly drop of -15.80%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.63% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.11% for Highwoods Properties Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.28% for HIW’s stock, with a simple moving average of -19.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HIW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HIW stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for HIW by listing it as a “Equal-Weight.” The predicted price for HIW in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $26 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HIW reach a price target of $31. The rating they have provided for HIW stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 10th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to HIW, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 30th of the previous year.

HIW Trading at -9.15% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HIW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.63%, as shares surge +1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HIW rose by +1.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.14. In addition, Highwoods Properties Inc. saw -15.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HIW starting from Klinck Theodore J, who purchase 5,000 shares at the price of $19.81 back on Mar 23. After this action, Klinck Theodore J now owns 337,177 shares of Highwoods Properties Inc., valued at $99,065 using the latest closing price.

Maiorana Brendan C, the EVP, CFO of Highwoods Properties Inc., purchase 1,500 shares at $27.21 during a trade that took place back on Sep 28, which means that Maiorana Brendan C is holding 39,254 shares at $40,813 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HIW

Equity return is now at value 6.40, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Highwoods Properties Inc. (HIW) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.