HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 14.11x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.65. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) by analysts is $283.27, which is $10.05 above the current market price. The public float for HCA is 210.77M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.28% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of HCA was 1.27M shares.

HCA) stock’s latest price update

HCA Healthcare Inc. (NYSE: HCA)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.22 in comparison to its previous close of 270.99, however, the company has experienced a 2.81% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

HCA’s Market Performance

HCA’s stock has risen by 2.81% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.13% and a quarterly rise of 8.73%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.40% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for HCA Healthcare Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.26% for HCA’s stock, with a 20.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of HCA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HCA stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for HCA by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for HCA in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $160 based on the research report published on July 06th of the previous year 2022.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HCA reach a price target of $240. The rating they have provided for HCA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 17th, 2022.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Outperform” to HCA, setting the target price at $271 in the report published on May 27th of the previous year.

HCA Trading at 6.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.40%, as shares surge +9.92% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HCA rose by +2.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +53.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $259.25. In addition, HCA Healthcare Inc. saw 13.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at HCA starting from Paslick P. Martin, who sale 3,034 shares at the price of $265.00 back on Apr 04. After this action, Paslick P. Martin now owns 24,643 shares of HCA Healthcare Inc., valued at $804,010 using the latest closing price.

Whalen Kathleen M, the SVP & Chief Ethics Officer of HCA Healthcare Inc., sale 1,734 shares at $263.61 during a trade that took place back on Feb 17, which means that Whalen Kathleen M is holding 9,962 shares at $457,097 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for HCA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+15.03 for the present operating margin

+15.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for HCA Healthcare Inc. stands at +9.37. The total capital return value is set at 23.11, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70. Equity return is now at value -190.50, with 10.90 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.36. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.08 and the total asset turnover is 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

To sum up, HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.