Guardant Health Inc. (GH): A Technical Analysis

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.81. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 15 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Guardant Health Inc. (GH) is $56.13, which is $31.39 above the current market price. The public float for GH is 97.63M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.46% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of GH on April 12, 2023 was 1.99M shares.

GH) stock’s latest price update

Guardant Health Inc. (NASDAQ: GH)’s stock price has increased by 2.81 compared to its previous closing price of 23.88. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GH’s Market Performance

GH’s stock has risen by 2.04% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -1.84% and a quarterly drop of -11.66%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.67% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.20% for Guardant Health Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.42% for GH stock, with a simple moving average of -40.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GH by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GH in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $33 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Scotiabank, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GH reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for GH stocks is “Sector Outperform” according to the report published on January 05th, 2023.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Neutral” to GH, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

GH Trading at -10.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.67%, as shares sank -5.07% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.00% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GH rose by +2.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.84. In addition, Guardant Health Inc. saw -9.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GH starting from Eltoukhy Helmy, who purchase 8,600 shares at the price of $26.15 back on Mar 15. After this action, Eltoukhy Helmy now owns 2,049,238 shares of Guardant Health Inc., valued at $224,928 using the latest closing price.

Eltoukhy Helmy, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of Guardant Health Inc., purchase 84,452 shares at $26.33 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that Eltoukhy Helmy is holding 2,040,638 shares at $2,223,908 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.98 for the present operating margin

+64.88 for the gross margin

The net margin for Guardant Health Inc. stands at -145.61. The total capital return value is set at -31.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.35. Equity return is now at value -242.70, with -35.90 for asset returns.

Based on Guardant Health Inc. (GH), the company’s capital structure generated 2,275.31 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 95.79. Total debt to assets is 85.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2,238.96. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 94.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.61 and the total asset turnover is 0.24. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.17.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Guardant Health Inc. (GH) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.