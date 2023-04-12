GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has gone down by -1.49% for the week, with a 7.50% rise in the past month and a 38.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.04% for GEHC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.11% for GEHC’s stock, with a 15.00% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) is above average at 19.27x, Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) is $90.00, which is $9.41 above the current market price. The public float for GEHC is 454.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.31% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of GEHC on April 12, 2023 was 2.33M shares.

GEHC) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) has dropped by 0.00 compared to previous close of 80.59. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -1.49% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 03/09/23 that GE HealthCare Stock Has Had a Great Start. More Gains Lie Ahead.

Analysts’ Opinion of GEHC

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GEHC reach a price target of $90. The rating they have provided for GEHC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 13th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to GEHC, setting the target price at $90 in the report published on February 17th of the current year.

GEHC Trading at 7.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GEHC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.11%, as shares surge +5.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GEHC fell by -1.49%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.38. In addition, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. saw 38.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GEHC starting from Makela Jan, who sale 70,629 shares at the price of $77.69 back on Mar 14. After this action, Makela Jan now owns 63,796 shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., valued at $5,487,379 using the latest closing price.

CULP H LAWRENCE JR, the Director of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc., purchase 748 shares at $69.26 during a trade that took place back on Jan 23, which means that CULP H LAWRENCE JR is holding 1,272 shares at $51,806 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GEHC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.98 for the present operating margin

+39.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. stands at +10.35. The total capital return value is set at 14.42, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.89.

Based on GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.99. Total debt to assets is 31.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 91.01. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 47.33.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.39, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.68. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.09.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.