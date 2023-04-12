Formula One Group (FWONK) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK)’s stock price has soared by 1.30 in relation to previous closing price of 73.34. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 2.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days. MarketWatch.com reported on 07/19/22 that NASCAR adding Chicago street race as it competes with Formula 1 for fans

Is It Worth Investing in Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Formula One Group (NASDAQ: FWONK) is above average at 33.49x. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FWONK is $75.34, which is $1.46 above than the current price. The public float for FWONK is 199.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.81% of that float. The average trading volume of FWONK on April 12, 2023 was 902.46K shares.

FWONK’s Market Performance

FWONK’s stock has seen a 2.87% increase for the week, with a 8.47% rise in the past month and a 15.09% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.83%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.70% for Formula One Group The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.63% for FWONK’s stock, with a simple moving average of 15.04% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of FWONK

Rosenblatt, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FWONK reach a price target of $81. The rating they have provided for FWONK stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to FWONK, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on July 16th of the previous year.

FWONK Trading at 3.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FWONK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.83%, as shares surge +5.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.01% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FWONK rose by +2.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $73.30. In addition, Formula One Group saw 24.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FWONK starting from Wendling Brian J, who sale 3,137 shares at the price of $75.11 back on Mar 29. After this action, Wendling Brian J now owns 0 shares of Formula One Group, valued at $235,616 using the latest closing price.

Wendling Brian J, the CAO/PFO of Formula One Group, sale 7,252 shares at $74.51 during a trade that took place back on Mar 27, which means that Wendling Brian J is holding 8,365 shares at $540,374 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FWONK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.72 for the present operating margin

+17.92 for the gross margin

The net margin for Formula One Group stands at +21.69. The total capital return value is set at 1.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.85.

Based on Formula One Group (FWONK), the company’s capital structure generated 42.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.90. Total debt to assets is 26.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 41.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.28.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.25, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for the company is 27.23 and the total asset turnover is 0.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.43.

Conclusion

In summary, Formula One Group (FWONK) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.