FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.82. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for FNGR is 19.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of FNGR on April 12, 2023 was 225.89K shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FNGR) stock’s latest price update

FingerMotion Inc. (NASDAQ: FNGR)’s stock price has plunge by 6.36relation to previous closing price of 1.73. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.33% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

FNGR’s Market Performance

FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has experienced a 18.33% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 65.77% rise in the past month, and a -52.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 14.42% for FNGR. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 28.16% for FNGR stock, with a simple moving average of -37.45% for the last 200 days.

FNGR Trading at -8.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FNGR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -81.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 14.42%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.09%, as shares surge +74.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -50.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FNGR rose by +18.97%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4753. In addition, FingerMotion Inc. saw -34.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at FNGR starting from Shen Martin Chung-Wen, who purchase 4,806 shares at the price of $2.02 back on Apr 27. After this action, Shen Martin Chung-Wen now owns 705,000 shares of FingerMotion Inc., valued at $9,708 using the latest closing price.

Shen Martin Chung-Wen, the CEO of FingerMotion Inc., purchase 194 shares at $2.02 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Shen Martin Chung-Wen is holding 700,194 shares at $392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for FNGR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-21.23 for the present operating margin

+12.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for FingerMotion Inc. stands at -21.56. The total capital return value is set at -109.19, while invested capital returns managed to touch -119.14. Equity return is now at value -121.50, with -54.20 for asset returns.

Based on FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.10 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.00. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.36 and the total asset turnover is 2.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.93.

Conclusion

To put it simply, FingerMotion Inc. (FNGR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.