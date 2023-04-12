Exscientia plc (EXAI) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI)’s stock price has increased by 10.77 compared to its previous closing price of 4.92. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for EXAI is $14.33, which is $9.55 above than the current price. The public float for EXAI is 102.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.53% of that float. The average trading volume of EXAI on April 12, 2023 was 297.94K shares.

EXAI’s Market Performance

EXAI stock saw a decrease of 4.21% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -12.66% and a quarterly a decrease of -9.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.23%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.12% for Exscientia plc (EXAI). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.66% for EXAI stock, with a simple moving average of -30.20% for the last 200 days.

EXAI Trading at -20.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXAI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -66.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.23%, as shares sank -18.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EXAI rose by +4.21%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -59.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.84. In addition, Exscientia plc saw 2.25% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Conclusion

In summary, Exscientia plc (EXAI) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.