Examining the Volatility of Black Knight Inc.’s (BKI) Stock

The stock of Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has gone down by -1.41% for the week, with a 0.48% rise in the past month and a -7.11% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.56%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.61% for BKI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 1.09% for BKI stock, with a simple moving average of -8.68% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) Right Now?

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BKI is 0.49. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BKI is $65.40, which is $11.88 above the current price. The public float for BKI is 150.82M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.69% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKI on April 12, 2023 was 1.31M shares.

BKI) stock’s latest price update

Black Knight Inc. (NYSE: BKI)’s stock price has decreased by -1.68 compared to its previous closing price of 57.76. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKI stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for BKI by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for BKI in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $65 based on the research report published on December 02nd of the previous year 2022.

Keefe Bruyette, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKI reach a price target of $80, previously predicting the price at $83. The rating they have provided for BKI stocks is “Mkt Perform” according to the report published on May 09th, 2022.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to BKI, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

BKI Trading at -4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -28.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.56%, as shares surge +1.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.73% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKI fell by -1.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $56.23. In addition, Black Knight Inc. saw -8.03% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BKI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.98 for the present operating margin

+19.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Black Knight Inc. stands at +29.16. The total capital return value is set at 5.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.34. Equity return is now at value 18.00, with 7.70 for asset returns.

Based on Black Knight Inc. (BKI), the company’s capital structure generated 104.20 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.03. Total debt to assets is 45.66, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 102.56. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 50.22.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.56, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.86 and the total asset turnover is 0.25. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Black Knight Inc. (BKI) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.