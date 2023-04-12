Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 81.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.79. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) by analysts is $49.43, which is $1.38 above the current market price. The public float for AQUA is 120.44M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.66% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of AQUA was 1.84M shares.

AQUA) stock’s latest price update

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE: AQUA)’s stock price has plunge by 1.18relation to previous closing price of 48.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -1.55% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/27/22 that 6 Water Stocks for an Increasingly Thirsty World

AQUA’s Market Performance

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) has seen a -1.55% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 3.88% gain in the past month and a 23.24% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.29% for AQUA.. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.37% for AQUA’s stock, with a 20.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AQUA

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AQUA reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for AQUA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 20th, 2022.

AQUA Trading at 1.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AQUA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.25%, as shares surge +5.20% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.45% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AQUA fell by -1.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +55.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $47.48. In addition, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. saw 23.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AQUA starting from Aulick Rodney, who sale 6,494 shares at the price of $50.35 back on Feb 07. After this action, Aulick Rodney now owns 127,001 shares of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., valued at $326,997 using the latest closing price.

Bhambri Nick, the Director of Evoqua Water Technologies Corp., sale 87,641 shares at $45.08 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Bhambri Nick is holding 23,765 shares at $3,950,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AQUA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+7.79 for the present operating margin

+30.99 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. stands at +4.16. The total capital return value is set at 8.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.78. Equity return is now at value 11.00, with 3.50 for asset returns.

Based on Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA), the company’s capital structure generated 137.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.95. Total debt to assets is 44.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 131.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.29.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.74, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.57 and the total asset turnover is 0.86. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.72.

Conclusion

To sum up, Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (AQUA) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.