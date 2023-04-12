Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (MIRM) Stock

The stock of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) has seen a -7.84% decrease in the past week, with a 1.48% gain in the past month, and a 19.83% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.54% for MIRM. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.22% for MIRM stock, with a simple moving average of 3.50% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MIRM is also noteworthy at 1.32. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for MIRM is 35.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.51% of that float. The average trading volume of MIRM on April 12, 2023 was 295.90K shares.

MIRM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: MIRM) has plunged by -7.98 when compared to previous closing price of 24.99, but the company has seen a -7.84% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MIRM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MIRM stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for MIRM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for MIRM in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $38 based on the research report published on September 01st of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MIRM reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for MIRM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on September 20th, 2021.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to MIRM, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on August 07th of the previous year.

MIRM Trading at -2.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MIRM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.94%, as shares sank -4.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.88% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MIRM fell by -8.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.70. In addition, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 17.92% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MIRM starting from O’Donnell Niall, who sale 93,770 shares at the price of $19.69 back on Nov 15. After this action, O’Donnell Niall now owns 1,621,118 shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $1,846,022 using the latest closing price.

O’Donnell Niall, the Director of Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 32,109 shares at $19.60 during a trade that took place back on Nov 14, which means that O’Donnell Niall is holding 1,714,888 shares at $629,423 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MIRM

Equity return is now at value -102.20, with -42.00 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In summary, Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MIRM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.