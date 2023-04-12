Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Ferguson plc’s (FERG) Stock

The stock of Ferguson plc (FERG) has seen a -5.13% decrease in the past week, with a -6.67% drop in the past month, and a -9.42% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.06%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.05% for FERG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.21% for FERG stock, with a simple moving average of 1.90% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) is above average at 12.77x. The 36-month beta value for FERG is also noteworthy at 1.19. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for FERG is $148.32, which is $16.86 above than the current price. The public float for FERG is 205.28M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.18% of that float. The average trading volume of FERG on April 12, 2023 was 1.25M shares.

The stock price of Ferguson plc (NYSE: FERG) has surged by 0.65 when compared to previous closing price of 125.18, but the company has seen a -5.13% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of FERG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FERG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for FERG by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for FERG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $150 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

FERG Trading at -8.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FERG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.90% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.06%, as shares sank -6.17% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, FERG fell by -5.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $129.75. In addition, Ferguson plc saw -0.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for FERG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+9.93 for the present operating margin

+29.60 for the gross margin

The net margin for Ferguson plc stands at +7.35. The total capital return value is set at 30.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch 24.14. Equity return is now at value 44.10, with 13.60 for asset returns.

Based on Ferguson plc (FERG), the company’s capital structure generated 109.92 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.36. Total debt to assets is 32.74, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 97.68. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 46.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.73 and the total asset turnover is 1.96. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.

Conclusion

In summary, Ferguson plc (FERG) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.