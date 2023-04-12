Evaluating the Impact of 0.18 Increase on AMETEK Inc.’s (AME) Stock

In the past week, AME stock has gone down by -5.01%, with a monthly gain of 0.96% and a quarterly plunge of -3.85%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.05% for AMETEK Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.27% for AME’s stock, with a 4.63% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) Right Now?

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for AME is at 1.23. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for AME is $162.23, which is $22.48 above the current market price. The public float for AME is 228.54M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.88% of that float. The average trading volume for AME on April 12, 2023 was 1.05M shares.

AME) stock’s latest price update

AMETEK Inc. (NYSE: AME)’s stock price has plunge by 0.18relation to previous closing price of 136.78. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.01% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of AME

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AME reach a price target of $122, previously predicting the price at $170. The rating they have provided for AME stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 11th, 2022.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to AME, setting the target price at $159 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

AME Trading at -3.19% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AME to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +1.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.78% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AME fell by -5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +25.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.87. In addition, AMETEK Inc. saw -1.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AME starting from Conti Anthony James, who sale 3,440 shares at the price of $139.57 back on Mar 21. After this action, Conti Anthony James now owns 26,078 shares of AMETEK Inc., valued at $480,117 using the latest closing price.

AMATO THOMAS A, the Director of AMETEK Inc., sale 780 shares at $137.54 during a trade that took place back on Mar 14, which means that AMATO THOMAS A is holding 8,780 shares at $107,279 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AME

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.40 for the present operating margin

+38.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for AMETEK Inc. stands at +18.85. The total capital return value is set at 15.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.21. Equity return is now at value 16.30, with 9.60 for asset returns.

Based on AMETEK Inc. (AME), the company’s capital structure generated 34.25 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 25.51. Total debt to assets is 20.60, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 30.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.48, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.26 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In conclusion, AMETEK Inc. (AME) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.