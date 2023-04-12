Embraer S.A. (ERJ)Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) has increased by 4.41 when compared to last closing price of 15.64. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.43% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Embraer S.A. (NYSE: ERJ) Right Now?

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.28.

The public float for ERJ is 175.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ERJ on April 12, 2023 was 1.59M shares.

ERJ’s Market Performance

The stock of Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has seen a 0.43% increase in the past week, with a 13.25% rise in the past month, and a 45.16% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.74% for ERJ. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.10% for ERJ’s stock, with a 46.22% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ERJ

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ERJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ERJ by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ERJ in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $14 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ERJ reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for ERJ stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 11th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Overweight” to ERJ, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on January 20th of the previous year.

ERJ Trading at 16.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ERJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.17%, as shares surge +15.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.48% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ERJ rose by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +75.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.65. In addition, Embraer S.A. saw 49.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ERJ

Equity return is now at value -7.10, with -1.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Embraer S.A. (ERJ) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.