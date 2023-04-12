Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV)’s stock price has increased by 0.98 compared to its previous closing price of 484.93. However, the company has seen a 2.77% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Elevance Health Revenue Lifted by Higher Premiums

Is It Worth Investing in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) Right Now?

Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELV is 0.84. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for ELV is $574.66, which is $85.36 above the current price. The public float for ELV is 236.46M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.88% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELV on April 12, 2023 was 1.11M shares.

ELV’s Market Performance

ELV stock saw an increase of 2.77% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 7.73% and a quarterly increase of 4.03%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.51%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.22% for Elevance Health Inc. (ELV). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.16% for ELV stock, with a simple moving average of 0.56% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELV stocks, with RBC Capital Mkts repeating the rating for ELV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ELV in the upcoming period, according to RBC Capital Mkts is $572 based on the research report published on March 28th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELV reach a price target of $575, previously predicting the price at $535. The rating they have provided for ELV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 09th, 2022.

SVB Leerink gave a rating of “Outperform” to ELV, setting the target price at $580 in the report published on August 22nd of the previous year.

ELV Trading at 3.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.51%, as shares surge +6.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.58% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV rose by +2.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +3.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $467.20. In addition, Elevance Health Inc. saw -4.54% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from MCCARTHY GLORIA M, who sale 15,098 shares at the price of $444.76 back on Mar 24. After this action, MCCARTHY GLORIA M now owns 51,435 shares of Elevance Health Inc., valued at $6,714,978 using the latest closing price.

Kendrick Charles Morgan JR, the EVP & President, Commercial of Elevance Health Inc., sale 2,314 shares at $462.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Kendrick Charles Morgan JR is holding 15,327 shares at $1,069,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc. stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.26. Equity return is now at value 16.70, with 5.90 for asset returns.

Based on Elevance Health Inc. (ELV), the company’s capital structure generated 68.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.82. Total debt to assets is 24.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.