Edison International (EIX) shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Edison International (NYSE: EIX)’s stock price has gone decline by -0.04 in comparison to its previous close of 72.84, however, the company has experienced a 3.22% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 09/07/22 that Tesla, PG&E, and 3 More Stocks to Track in California’s Power Crisis

Is It Worth Investing in Edison International (NYSE: EIX) Right Now?

Edison International (NYSE: EIX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 45.71x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.81.

The public float for EIX is 382.22M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.23% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of EIX was 2.02M shares.

EIX’s Market Performance

EIX’s stock has seen a 3.22% increase for the week, with a 9.94% rise in the past month and a 7.41% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.22% for Edison International The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.20% for EIX’s stock, with a 11.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EIX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EIX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for EIX by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for EIX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $66 based on the research report published on April 03rd of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EIX reach a price target of $73, previously predicting the price at $76. The rating they have provided for EIX stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on February 01st, 2023.

UBS gave a rating of “Buy” to EIX, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

EIX Trading at 6.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EIX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.70% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +8.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EIX rose by +3.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +19.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $69.48. In addition, Edison International saw 14.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EIX starting from Murphy J Andrew, who sale 22,471 shares at the price of $72.03 back on Apr 05. After this action, Murphy J Andrew now owns 12,989 shares of Edison International, valued at $1,618,645 using the latest closing price.

CHANG VANESSA C L, the Director of Edison International, purchase 111 shares at $69.30 during a trade that took place back on May 02, which means that CHANG VANESSA C L is holding 6,178 shares at $7,692 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EIX

Equity return is now at value 4.90, with 0.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Edison International (EIX) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.