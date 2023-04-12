Home  »  Companies   »  Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Shares Rise Despite Market Chall...

Edgio Inc. (EGIO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) has jumped by 1.50 compared to previous close of 0.72. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edgio Inc. (NASDAQ: EGIO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EGIO is 0.94.

The average price predicted by analysts for EGIO is $1.50, which is $1.66 above the current price. The public float for EGIO is 218.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.91% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EGIO on April 12, 2023 was 848.13K shares.

EGIO’s Market Performance

EGIO’s stock has seen a 0.40% increase for the week, with a -15.45% drop in the past month and a -43.40% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.70%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.41% for Edgio Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for EGIO’s stock, with a -63.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGIO

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGIO reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $5.75. The rating they have provided for EGIO stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 10th, 2022.

EGIO Trading at -34.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -86.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.70%, as shares sank -12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -51.30% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGIO rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -68.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.7594. In addition, Edgio Inc. saw -34.88% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EGIO

Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -18.90 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Edgio Inc. (EGIO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.

