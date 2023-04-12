E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) is $7.33, which is $1.18 above the current market price. The public float for ETWO is 253.33M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.72% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ETWO on April 12, 2023 was 1.60M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

ETWO) stock’s latest price update

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ETWO)’s stock price has decreased by -2.38 compared to its previous closing price of 6.30. However, the company has seen a 5.49% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/12/22 that Biogen, PayPal, Block, Ally Financial: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

ETWO’s Market Performance

E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has seen a 5.49% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 18.04% gain in the past month and a 4.41% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.53% for ETWO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 8.77% for ETWO stock, with a simple moving average of -2.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ETWO

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETWO reach a price target of $5.50. The rating they have provided for ETWO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on October 21st, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Underperform” to ETWO, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

ETWO Trading at 2.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ETWO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +18.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.02% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETWO rose by +5.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.70. In addition, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. saw 4.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETWO starting from Farlekas Michael, who sale 13,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Apr 05. After this action, Farlekas Michael now owns 217,478 shares of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., valued at $78,049 using the latest closing price.

Farlekas Michael, the Chief Executive Officer of E2open Parent Holdings Inc., sale 13,000 shares at $6.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that Farlekas Michael is holding 230,478 shares at $78,573 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ETWO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-12.61 for the present operating margin

+36.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for E2open Parent Holdings Inc. stands at -38.95. The total capital return value is set at -1.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.97. Equity return is now at value -10.80, with -6.20 for asset returns.

Based on E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO), the company’s capital structure generated 30.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.63. Total debt to assets is 18.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 27.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.26.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.12 and the total asset turnover is 0.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, E2open Parent Holdings Inc. (ETWO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.