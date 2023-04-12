Dover Corporation (DOV) shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.00 in relation to its previous close of 144.05. However, the company has experienced a -2.39% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/19/21 that Dover, Procter & Gamble, Travelers, Netflix: What to Watch in the Stock Market Today

Is It Worth Investing in Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) Right Now?

Dover Corporation (NYSE: DOV) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 20.22x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.35. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Dover Corporation (DOV) by analysts is $167.75, which is $18.51 above the current market price. The public float for DOV is 138.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.97% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of DOV was 918.14K shares.

DOV’s Market Performance

DOV’s stock has seen a -2.39% decrease for the week, with a 0.78% rise in the past month and a 5.77% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.49% for Dover Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.39% for DOV’s stock, with a 8.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DOV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DOV stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for DOV by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DOV in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $171 based on the research report published on December 13th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DOV reach a price target of $160, previously predicting the price at $190. The rating they have provided for DOV stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on April 08th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to DOV, setting the target price at $205 in the report published on January 07th of the previous year.

DOV Trading at -1.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DOV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +2.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.35% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DOV fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $143.67. In addition, Dover Corporation saw 8.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DOV starting from Cerepak Brad M, who sale 34,972 shares at the price of $143.25 back on Mar 13. After this action, Cerepak Brad M now owns 73,878 shares of Dover Corporation, valued at $5,009,644 using the latest closing price.

Kosinski Anthony K, the Vice President, Tax of Dover Corporation, sale 2,203 shares at $126.18 during a trade that took place back on Oct 24, which means that Kosinski Anthony K is holding 5,353 shares at $277,975 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DOV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+16.67 for the present operating margin

+36.09 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dover Corporation stands at +12.52. The total capital return value is set at 18.09, while invested capital returns managed to touch 14.45. Equity return is now at value 25.10, with 9.90 for asset returns.

Based on Dover Corporation (DOV), the company’s capital structure generated 90.88 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 47.61. Total debt to assets is 35.75, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 72.66. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 38.07.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dover Corporation (DOV) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.