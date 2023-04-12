DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 13.23x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 13 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) by analysts is $162.20, which is $23.88 above the current market price. The public float for DKS is 57.19M, and at present, short sellers hold a 14.11% of that float. On April 12, 2023, the average trading volume of DKS was 1.38M shares.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

DKS) stock’s latest price update

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (NYSE: DKS)’s stock price has plunge by 1.44relation to previous closing price of 137.10. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.50% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 11/22/22 that Best Buy, Dick’s Ease Fears About Holiday Spending

DKS’s Market Performance

DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has experienced a -5.50% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -4.92% drop in the past month, and a 8.34% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for DKS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.98% for DKS’s stock, with a 20.70% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKS stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DKS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for DKS in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $155 based on the research report published on March 14th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKS reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $143. The rating they have provided for DKS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 28th, 2023.

Loop Capital gave a rating of “Hold” to DKS, setting the target price at $130 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

DKS Trading at 1.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, as shares sank -4.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.17% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKS fell by -5.50%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +78.64% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $141.58. In addition, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. saw 15.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKS starting from Fink Anne, who sale 3,174 shares at the price of $139.08 back on Apr 06. After this action, Fink Anne now owns 14,481 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., valued at $441,451 using the latest closing price.

Hayes John Edward III, the SVP, General Counsel of DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc., sale 5,000 shares at $141.50 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03, which means that Hayes John Edward III is holding 16,965 shares at $707,500 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+12.20 for the present operating margin

+34.65 for the gross margin

The net margin for DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. stands at +8.43. The total capital return value is set at 22.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.94. Equity return is now at value 45.00, with 11.50 for asset returns.

Based on DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS), the company’s capital structure generated 166.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.49. Total debt to assets is 42.91, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 144.91. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.36.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.13, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 165.22 and the total asset turnover is 1.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.

Conclusion

To sum up, DICK’S Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.