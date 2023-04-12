Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) has jumped by 0.61 compared to previous close of 11.40. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -10.04% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (NYSE: DO) Right Now?

The public float for DO is 100.28M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.54% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DO on April 12, 2023 was 1.19M shares.

DO’s Market Performance

DO’s stock has seen a -10.04% decrease for the week, with a 1.68% rise in the past month and a 13.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.33% for Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.04% for DO’s stock, with a 26.13% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DO Trading at -2.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.61%, as shares surge +6.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DO fell by -10.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +70.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $11.28. In addition, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. saw 10.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DO starting from Savarino Dominic A, who sale 10,000 shares at the price of $12.25 back on Mar 01. After this action, Savarino Dominic A now owns 25,309 shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc., valued at $122,516 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DO

Equity return is now at value -14.40, with -6.80 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc. (DO) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.