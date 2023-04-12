DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.63 compared to its previous closing price of 9.46. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) Right Now?

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE: DHT) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19x compared to its average ratio, and the 36-month beta value for DHT is at -0.20. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for DHT is $12.18, which is $2.46 above the current market price. The public float for DHT is 134.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.02% of that float. The average trading volume for DHT on April 12, 2023 was 2.45M shares.

DHT’s Market Performance

DHT stock saw a decrease of -0.83% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -17.36% and a quarterly a decrease of 14.70%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.20%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.02% for DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -9.66% for DHT’s stock, with a 8.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHT stocks, with Jefferies repeating the rating for DHT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DHT in the upcoming period, according to Jefferies is $9 based on the research report published on July 21st of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHT reach a price target of $8. The rating they have provided for DHT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2022.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DHT, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on August 11th of the previous year.

DHT Trading at -9.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.20%, as shares sank -15.00% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHT fell by -0.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +61.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.45. In addition, DHT Holdings Inc. saw 7.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.31 for the present operating margin

+15.06 for the gross margin

The net margin for DHT Holdings Inc. stands at +13.66. The total capital return value is set at 3.35, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.11. Equity return is now at value 6.00, with 4.00 for asset returns.

Based on DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT), the company’s capital structure generated 37.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.07. Total debt to assets is 26.30, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 34.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.05.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.03, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.03 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.66.

Conclusion

In conclusion, DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.