Curis Inc. (CRIS) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS)’s stock price has increased by 17.49 compared to its previous closing price of 0.65. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 33.75% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Curis Inc. (NASDAQ: CRIS) Right Now?

, and the 36-month beta value for CRIS is at 2.93. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



According a new report published by BloombergNEF on investment in the energy transition, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The average price suggested by analysts for CRIS is $6.75, which is $5.99 above the current market price. The public float for CRIS is 90.67M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.59% of that float. The average trading volume for CRIS on April 12, 2023 was 443.45K shares.

CRIS’s Market Performance

CRIS’s stock has seen a 33.75% increase for the week, with a 21.30% rise in the past month and a 19.12% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.97%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.52% for Curis Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 36.13% for CRIS stock, with a simple moving average of -5.12% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRIS

Raymond James, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRIS reach a price target of $15. The rating they have provided for CRIS stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 13th, 2021.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CRIS, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on March 25th of the previous year.

CRIS Trading at 18.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRIS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -56.93% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.97%, as shares surge +32.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.19% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRIS rose by +33.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5694. In addition, Curis Inc. saw 38.62% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CRIS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-521.75 for the present operating margin

+83.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Curis Inc. stands at -557.69. The total capital return value is set at -42.50, while invested capital returns managed to touch -45.76. Equity return is now at value -94.30, with -45.20 for asset returns.

Based on Curis Inc. (CRIS), the company’s capital structure generated 114.76 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 53.44. Total debt to assets is 48.55, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 112.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 52.30.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.00, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.79. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.20.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Curis Inc. (CRIS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.