CubeSmart (CUBE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.60.

The public float for CUBE is 223.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CUBE on April 12, 2023 was 2.14M shares.

CUBE) stock’s latest price update

CubeSmart (NYSE: CUBE)’s stock price has increased by 0.89 compared to its previous closing price of 48.05. Despite this, the company has experienced a 2.13% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

CUBE’s Market Performance

CubeSmart (CUBE) has seen a 2.13% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.27% gain in the past month and a 20.42% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.78%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.48% for CUBE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.94% for CUBE stock, with a simple moving average of 11.52% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CUBE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CUBE stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for CUBE by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CUBE in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on April 04th of the current year 2023.

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CUBE reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for CUBE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 18th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CUBE, setting the target price at $41 in the report published on January 03rd of the current year.

CUBE Trading at 4.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CUBE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.48%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.78%, as shares surge +4.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CUBE rose by +2.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.29. In addition, CubeSmart saw 20.45% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CUBE starting from MARR CHRISTOPHER P, who sale 19,000 shares at the price of $48.33 back on Mar 03. After this action, MARR CHRISTOPHER P now owns 480,960 shares of CubeSmart, valued at $918,270 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CUBE

Equity return is now at value 10.30, with 4.60 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To put it simply, CubeSmart (CUBE) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.